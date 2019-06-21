CAA officials return today to explain financial loss

By Damali Mukhaye.

Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority are slated to report back today before the parliament’s committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises with documents to proof their active involvement in the ongoing Entebbe International Airport expansion project.

Members of the committee accused the aviation officials for leaving a huge project worth over 200m shillings in the hands of contractors since they failed to produce contract or supervision minutes as proof of the authority’s participation in this multi-million shilling project.

The Vice Committee chairperson Ibrahim Kasoozi says that he has given them up to midday, today to provide the committee with all the documents and minutes to proof that they are participating in this project.

The aviation officials are also supposed to provide the documents to explain shs 140 million they owe creditors that had supplied them with goods but went out of business and are deemed defunct by management.

The officials who were led by their Managing director David Kakuba promised to varnish with the committee all the above documents.

