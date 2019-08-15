Byanyima speaks out on her new UNAIDS role

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The new UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima says she does not underestimate the timing of her latest appointment.

The Ex OXFAM director was appointed to the new role by the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Byanyima replaces Micheal Sidibe who stepped down in May this year following accusations of serious mismanagement.

She brings on board 30 years of experience in political leadership, diplomacy and humanitarian engagement.

Byanyima says she joins the Joint united Nations Programme on HIV and Aids (UNAIDS) at a critical time when the end of AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is a goal that is within the world’s reach.

She is however confident that working with all UNAIDS partners, she will continue to speak up for the people left behind and champion human rights as the only way to end the epidemic.

The UNAIDS advocates for accelerated, comprehensive and coordinated global action on the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

Many Ugandans have hailed her a living inspiration for many Ugandan women.