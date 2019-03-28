Byandala cautions on national airline

By Moses Kyeyune.

Former minister of Works Abraham Byandala says that Uganda carries a huge risk in national career, unless it wields majority shareholding.

According to the Katikamu North mp, only the Ethiopian Airways across the continent has registered profits.

He says that unless majority ownership is in the hands of the government, tax payers will have to break their backs.

The MP has been giving submissions on the debate in which government wants approval of 280 billion shillings for the final purchase of Bombardier aircrafts.

MP’s have since poked holes in the move, in which government has only two shares, and the rest of the shares belong to an unnamed beneficiary.

