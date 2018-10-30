Busoga Varsity ordered to refund Shs 50 million presidential pledge

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA.

The embattled Busoga University based in Iganga District has been ordered to refund Shs50.5million pledged by President Yoweri Museveni.

The directive is contained in a letter signed by the Deputy inspector general of Government Mariam Wangadya

The letter dated September 17 seen by Daily monitor is addressed to the Busoga University Vice Chancellor Prof LamekaKibikyo.

The IGG said this money was supposed to go to Makutu Seed Secondary School in the newly created Bugweri District but the University took it.

This was after the ministry of education sent the money to Iganga District collection account for release to both Busoga University and Makutu Seed School as pledged by the president in 2011.

This money included Shs1.2billlion for Busoga University and Shs151million for Makutu Seed School according.

Efforts to get a comment from Prof Kibikyo were futile as several calls were made to his mobile phone but he did not pick.