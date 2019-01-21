Business continues as usual at national gaming board

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The National Gaming Board Uganda, says for now business is as usual for the gaming industry despite the latest directive from the president.

The finance minister in charge of planning, David Bahati revealed yesterday that government is to stop licensing sports betting companies.

Theboard’s manager for Public and Cooperate Affairs, Jonathan Kyeyune tells Kfm that they have not yet received official communication from government and such will continue work as usual.

According to the presidents directive no new gaming companies are to be licensed while those in existence will not have their licenses renewed.

The president argues the industry has rendered the youth lazy.