Bunyororo parliamentary chairperson attacks government

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The chairperson of Bunyororo parliamentary group Barnabas Tinkasimire has described the creation of Parallel Caucuses during the NRM retreat as malicious

The NRM Caucus which met in kyankwanzi resolved to elect new chairpersons for all regional caucuses led by mp’s not loyal to the party position and those who opposed the constitutional amendment.

Apart from creating a parallel Buganda parliamentary caucus , the NRM caucus also created a parallel caucus within the Bunyoro parliamentary caucus , voting Bulisa county mp Mukitale Birahwa as chairperson replacing Barnabas Tinkasimire.

Tinkasimire says that the move is intended to divide the people of Bunyoro so that they cannot push for their demands from Government.

The publicist of the newly created NRM Buganda caucus Simeo Nsubuga earlier defended the party decision clarifying that the main caucus will still incorporate even members from the opposition.