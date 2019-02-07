Bunyoro wants Federo

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Bunyoro parliamentary caucus members of parliament are demanding for a federo status.

Yesterday the prime minister of Bunyorokitara kingdom Andrew kirungi Byakutaga together with the Bunyoro parliamentary caucus members of parliament resolved not to allow any person to create a small kingdom in the area.

This is after reports of some people alleged to be advancing issues related to breaking away of Bagungu community from the kingdom to form another small kingdom.

The chairperson of Bunyoro parliamentary group who is also the Member of Parliament for Buyaga west Barnabas Tinkasiimire says much as they operationalization of the regional tier law is good for Bunyoro, they also want a federal status for Bunyorokitara.