Bunyoro mourns Susan Magara

By Francis Mugerwa.

Bunyoro Kingdom is mourning the death of Susan Magara who was killed by assailants that kidnapped her along Kabakanjagala road in Rubaga division on February 7.

Her body was on Tuesday found dumped along at Kitiko between Kigo and Kjjansi along the Entebbe Express Highway in Kampala.

Magara’s kidnap and murder has been a major subject of discussion by various leaders in Bunyoro region where she hailed from.

The Prime minister of BunyoroKitara Kingdom Andrew Byakutagahas condemned the incident which he described as unfortunate and regrettable.

Byakutaaga has challenged security agencies to work together in resolving such murders that are now on the increasing.

He has requested President Museveni as a commander in chief of the armed forces to ensure that Ugandans enjoy their right to life and property.

The Bunyoro Queen Mother Omugo Margret Karunga Adyeeri also issued statement in which she extended her condolences to the bereaved family and condemned the murder and kidnap.