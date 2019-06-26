Bukedea best performing local government

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Bukedea district has been ranked as the best performing local government for the financial year 2018/2019

This is contained in the local government performance assessment report that has been released at the office of the prime minister.

Releasing the report, the minister in Charge of General Duties in Mary Kororo Okurut urged ministry departments and agencies to offer both financial and technical support to local governments that are still performing poorly.

According to the report, Rubanda is the worst performing local authority.

Karooro says more funds are to be directed to local governments that are performing well.