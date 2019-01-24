Bugema University sued over ban of min skirts

By Ruth Anderah.

Bugema University has been dragged to High court over a ban it imposed on skimpy dressing and cosmetics for all its female students.

In his suit filed today, Ronald Bwire an advocate claims that on December 12th 2018 the University issued a notice banning female students from wearing mini-skirts, ear- rings, necklaces, bangles, sleeveless and open blouses, colored nails, lipsticks, trousers and dresses above the knee.

Bwire contends that the impugned ban is a violation of female student’s constitutional rights to equality, dignity, and freedom of expression, conscience, culture and efforts to promote women rights.

Bwire adds that besides causing distress, physiological torture and inconvenience, the decision and directive of the University has had a disproportionate effect of lowering the dignity and status of women.

He says unless the university is prohibited by court from further implementing the decision, many female students’ rights are at stake.

Bwire asks court that his application be allowed with costs and each female affected student be compensated with 50 million shillings and lifting of the said ban.

According to the notice issued by the only Seventh Day Adventist University, no student should come back with the above mentioned banned items next semester and warning that Culprits will face the university disciplinary committee for serious action.