Buganda to partner with universities to promote culture

By Damali Mukhaye.

The queen of Buganda kingdom Slyivia Nagginda has revealed said that the kingdom is set to partner with the different universities to promote culture and skills among their students.

According to Nagginda, the significance of the country’s culture should not be under looked because culture defines the way people in the country live.

She says that all students at all levels should be taught their languages and other skills related to their culture.

He notes that the universities will also start hosting the royal enclosure “Kisagati” where girls are taught how to cook cultural food among other values in their community which have been currently held only in secondary schools.