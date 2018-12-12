Buganda premier challenges Ugandans to revive the culture of writing

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has called upon Ugandans to revive the culture of writing as a way of telling stories of the past about the country and cultural institutions.

Speaking at the launch of the book, Protection, Patronage, Or Plunder? British Machinations And (B)Uganda’s Struggle For Independence by Owek. Apollo Makubuya, Mayiga castigated the low levels of reading and writing among Africans, which he says are contributing to slow growth.

Mayiga says Africans writing their own stories from their own perspective in truth and objectivity will ignite an internal debate towards civilization.

He warns that if this is not done, African people risk surrendering their very existence to former colonial masters.

Meanwhile, the book’s author Makubuya says it highlights the evolution of Buganda and Uganda before, during and after colonial times with an aim of giving lessons on how different errors continue to impact the country in the political, social, ad economic aspects.