Buganda Premier challenges graduates to yearn for more skills

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has advised graduands to always to yearn for knowledge and skills to remain competitive in the job market.

While presiding over the 12th graduation of Buganda Royal Institute in Mengo this morning, Mayiga also reminded the graduands to always execute their duties with passion, commitment and transparency.

Mayiga added that innovators must be determined and thoroughly convicted that the idea is going to open a new horizons rather than focusing on money.

He has challenged parents to always guide their children for towards attainment of success.

Over 1,200 students have graduated with diplomas and certificates in various disciplines.