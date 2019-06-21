Buganda kingdom on renaming Kampala streets

By Prossy Kisakye.

Buganda Kingdom has asked Kampala Capital City Authority to actualise decolonization by renaming Kampala streets with names of Ugandans who have contributed to the development of this nation rather than having foreign ones.

The call has been made by the 3rd deputy Katikkiro Apollo Makubuya while addressing a KCCA Council meeting at City Hall in Kampala.

He said streets like Johnson, Macknon, King George V1’s, William, Queen Elizabeth in Kololo, Colville, William and Portal Avenue among others should be renamed after prominent Ugandans, Exemplary Artists, Royal family members and Heroes.

Makubuya adds that this will promote the spirit of patriotism and also help fight Neo-colonialism.