Buganda kingdom appear before the commission of inquiry into land matters

By Shamim Natebwa.

The Buganda kingdom officials led by the Premier Charles Peter Mayiiga are today expected to appear before the commission of inquiry into land matters .

These are expected to give the kingdom’s position on the land disputes and other related land matters in the country today.

Recently the Justice Catherine Bamugemereire land commission recommended the scrapping of the Mailo land tenure system, a recommendation viewed as a direct attack on Buganda and the Kabaka.

According to the Buganda’s spokesperson Noah Kiyimba, the Katikkiro with other key officials from the kingdom are to present to the committee some of the factors they believe are responsible for the continued land conflicts in the country

According to him, land conflicts are caused by the inefficiency of police in detecting and investigating land related matters, the inefficiency of courts and failure to expeditiously dispose of land cases among others.