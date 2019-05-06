Buganda getting ready for Federal government

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga is optimistic that recent changes in the Kingdom cabinet will strengthen service in the Kingdom and help get federal government.

Speaking at the ongoing Buganda the Kattikiro noted it clearly that the changes were perceived after Kabaka Mutebi’s celebration of his 25th coronation anniversary in July last year.

In these changes Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi reduced the number of Ministers from 25 to 14, where He named Patrick Mugumbule the new Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko replacing Nelson Kawalya, among other changes.

Mayiga said that the past leadership did a good job to cause transformation in the Kingdom but that they could not all remain in the cabinet with a new vision.

He has emphasised that the move is aimed getting federal government and it’s time they start preparing as a government.