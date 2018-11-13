Buganda calls for independent report into St. Bernard fire

By Shamim Natebwa.

The Buganda government is demanding for an independent commission of inquiry into the cause of the fire at St Bernard’s manya secondary school in Rakai district on Monday night that left over 10 lives lost.

According to Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga all findings on the fire investigations should be shared with the public and culprits should be taken to courts of law of the affected families get justice.

Mayiga adds that every time there’s a commission of crime police always talks of investigations and no report has been out.

Meanwhile the kingdom has expressed its condolence to the family and management of the school.

