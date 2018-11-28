Bududa victims’ homes will be ready in January 2019

By Damali Mukhaye.

The minister of disaster preparedness and refugees Hon Hilary Onek has assured the country that the first phase of houses for the Bududa landslides victims will be ready by end of January 2019.

According to the report on Bududa and Progress on Resettlement of Persons at risk of Landslides,Eng Onek the delivery of materials commenced on Monday the 26th of November and construction of foundations and making of blocks will begin

Simultaneously by Wednesday 29th November 2018.

He said that they plan to construct 900 homes for the landslide victims which will benefit over 6,000 people asserting that this will be in phases with the first phase slated to be ready in January next year.

He says that the 6,300 beneficiaries of the 900 plots in Bulambuli Distyrict will be selected based on satellite vulnerability image assessment of villages at highest risk.