Budget to reflect five year achievements

By Moses Kyeyune.

President Museveni is today expected to state the milestone of Uganda’s projected leap into a middle income status economy.

Five years ago, the President launched the Second National Development Plan (NDP II) which would propel Uganda to a first world Economy in what was termed as the Uganda Vision 2040.

Running under the theme “Strengthening Uganda’s Competitiveness for Sustainable Wealth Creation, Employment and Inclusive Growth” five critical areas with a multiplier effect on the economy; Agriculture; Tourism; Minerals, oil and gas; Infrastructure as well as Human capital development.

The plan was also projected to stimulate an average growth rate of 6.3 per cent and per capital income of USD 1,039 (about 3.7 million shillings) by 2020.

Has this been realized or near realisation?

The answer lies in the Budget speech to be delivered this afternoon at the Kampala Serena International Conference Center.