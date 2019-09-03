Budaka CAO hospitalised after motor accident

By Mudangha Kolyangha

The chief administrative officer (CAO), Budaka District, Mr Abdu Batambuze, has been admitted at Mbale referral hospital after being involved in an accident along Mbale- Tirinyi highway.

The accident happened on Monday, few metres away from Budaka Town council after the CAO’s vehicle, registration number LG-00080-011 veered off the road and knocked a stationary taxi, registration number UAK931N.

Mr Batambuze, who sustained minor injuries, was rushed to the hospital for treatment while the vehicles involved in the accidents were towed to Budaka police station, according to the eye witnesses.

The District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Wilson Salaam, confirmed the incident and blamed it on the reckless riding by the boda boda riders.

“In the process of Mr Batambuze trying to save the boda boda cyclists, who had made an impromptu turn, his vehicle swerved off and knocked a parked stationary taxi,” he said.

The Budaka LC5 chairman, Mr. Sam Mulomi said the CAO’s condition is stabilising since he didn’t sustain life threatening injuries.

“He has since been discharged from hospital after it was discovered that he was out of danger,” Mr Mulomi, said on Tuesday morning.