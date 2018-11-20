Bubble Oileary’s Bouncer charged for causing grievous harm to a customer

By Ruth Anderah.

Security bouncer at Bubble Oileary’s Irish Pub Acacia Avenue has been charged and released on a non-cash court bond of 10 million shillings for allegedly doing grievous harm to a customer.

Rogers Ssebunya charged before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Patrick Talisuna and denied the offense.

Prosecution states that Ssebunya and others still at large on November 9th 2018 at Bubble Oileary’s Irish Pub unlawfully did grievous harm to a one Aleka Cecile a customer.

He is to return to court on December 18th 2018 for hearing of the case to begin.