Bryan White’s attempted murder case to be settled outside court

The man that accused Kampala socialite Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White of attempting to kill him has agreed to settle the case outside court.

Makindye Chief Magistrates Court that was presided over by Mr Elias Kakooza heard that Mr Kirumira had compensated his accuser, Mr Victor Bitwire.

State Attorney, Ms Happiness Ainebyona told the court that the case file was forwarded to the Directorator of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further guidance since the two parties have reconciled.

She said the state intends to withdraw the charges as soon as the case file is brought back from DPP’s office.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to April 24 for DPP to give a final decision on whether to proceed with the matter or not.

The socialite, jointly charged with his security guard, Thomas Okoth is facing charges of attempted murder in connection with the December 2017 shooting in Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala District.

They were charged with attempting to murder, Mr Bitwire, a neighbor of Brian White in Buziga, Makindye Division, Kampala.