Broadcasters demand UCC to withdraw its order

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The National Association of broadcasters (NAB) have asked the Uganda communication commission to withdraw its order to media houses compelling them to suspend their staff over breach of minimum broadcasting standard.

In a letter dated 2nd May 2019, the chairman of the broadcaster’s association kin Kariisa says the current crackdown on Ugandan media by UCC undermines the quality journalism by creating an environment of fear.

Kariisa adds that abrupt suspension of key any key staff on the orders of the national regulator weakens standards and controls already existent in the media houses.

He adds that such orders also compromise the relationship and opportunity for dialogue between UCC and the broadcasters.

In an April 30th letter to various media houses among them NTV,NBS, Radio Simba, CBS and pearl FM among others, the UCC Executive director George Mutabazi threatened them with sanctions if they do not suspend their staff accused of airing or approving undesirable broadcast content.

