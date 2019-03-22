Broadcasters ask government to remove taxes on production equipment

By Damali Mukhaye.

Broadcasters have asked government to reduce or remove taxes on production equipment if they are to promote local content.

The call follows an appeal from the executive director of Uganda communication commission Godfrey Mutabazi who asked all broadcasters to implement the 70% local content rather than promoting the international content as it is witnessed during the meeting between the commission and broadcasters.

Mutabazi says that most local televisions are promoting Chinese telenovelas while the local drama and movies are given little time.

However the chairperson of the national association of broadcasters Kin Karisa says that the cost of producing local content like drama is very costly due to the high costs imposed on production equipment.

It is from this that he called upon government to make the equipment cheaper.