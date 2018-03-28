Bright Rwamirama – Increasing number of unemployed veterans a big threat

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Minister of State for Defence in charge of Veterans, Bright Rwamirama says the increasing number of unemployed veterans poses a big threat to the country.

He says there is need to mobilize and integrate the veterans with gainful skills, re-train and re-skill them as well as take them through psycho social training and counselling to help them fit well within their families and communities.

Rwamirama was speaking at a ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the army and UNDP on a UN Integrated Support Program to the force.

The program aligned to Uganda’s vision 2040 notes that peace, security and defence are one of the fundamentals for galvanizing and harnessing Uganda’s economy.

Meanwhile speaking at the same partnership meeting, UN Resident Coordinator Rosa Malango, reiterated the UN’s commitment to helping UPDF veterans,widows and orphans.