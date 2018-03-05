Brian White trial flops for the second time

By Ruth Anderah.

The Hearing of an attempted murder case against city socialite Brian Kirumira aka Brian White has yet again failed to commence for the second time after the state prosecutor informed court that she does not have the police file in court.

Makindye Court presided over by chief magistrate Elias Kakooza has heard from state Attorney Happiness Ainebyona that the Investigating officer has since taken Brian White’s police file for purposes of facilitating out of court negotiations between the parties and has not yet returned it.

Ainebyona then informed court that without this file, she is unable to tell the developments about the settelement and instead asked court for more time to consult with the DPP on whether to discontinue the case .

The case has been now adjourned to the 9h/April 2018.

Brian White together with his body guard CPL Thomas Okoth who is attached to the police’s Crime Intelligence Hqs are said to have shot at Victor Bitwire on the night of December 13th 2018 at Brian White’s residence in BuzigaMunyonyo.

To date however, the duo’s motive of attempting to take away Bitwire’s life has never been established.