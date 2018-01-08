Brian white gets bail

By Ruth Anderah:

City socialite Brian Kirumira aka Brian White has been granted bail by Makindye chief Magistrates court

Chief magistrate Elias Kakooza ordered Brian White to pay cash bail of ten million shillings, to deposit his passport in court and never to fly out of the county until this case is disposed- off.

Bryan white spent last year’s Christmas on remand at Luzira prison where he was sent on charges of attempting to murder his neighbor; a one Victor Bitwire.

Bryan white was charged alongside a police officer CPL Thomas Okoth who is attached to Crime Intelligence Headquarters and also doubles as his bodyguard.

CPL Okoth has also been ordered to deposit a cash bail of ten million shillings before he temporarily regains his freedom.

Magistrate Kakooza took the decision to release the 2 suspects on bail after State prosecutor Happiness Ainebyona informed him that the accused had produced substantial sureties and that the victim Bitwire has been since discharged from hospital and doctors say he is in a stable condition.