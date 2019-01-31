Boys outperform girls in 2018 UCE exams

By Moses Ndhaye

Boys have continued to outsmart girls in the 2018 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, maintaining more than 10 years’ record of excellent performance.

Releasing the results, the Uganda national examinations board Chairperson, Mary Okwakol said girls were better in English and other Arts subjects while their male counterparts registered better performance in all subjects, sciences inclusive.

Okwakol meanwhile says overall English and Physics subject’s registered an improved performance.

She adds that this year’s candidature increased from 0.9% to 3.3% in 2018 with 50% of those seating for these being boys.

A total of 336,740 candidates registered for the 2018 UCE examinations from 3,658 centers out of whom 169,984 were boys and 166,756 girls.