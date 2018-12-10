Boys 12-years fined Shs 200,000 for stealing goat

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Two boys aged 12-years have been fined Shs 200 000 for stealing a goat.

The two have been found guilty of committing the offence by the Bulubandi Central B village court in Nakigo sub-county in Iganga presided over by the LC1 Chairman Swaibu Mpoya

Mpya who first gave the two three strokes of a cain each said the money is to be paid their parents.

The culprits admitted to have stolen the goat belonging to Jafali Kasiba a resident of the same village and asked for for forgiveness.