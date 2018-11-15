BoU withdrawals documents from COSASE

By Moses Kyeyune.

Bank of Uganda has withdrawn earlier documents submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises.

The decision has been announced by the committee chairperson Abdu Katuntu at the opening of the meeting this morning.

The committee has realized that fresh submissions have been made with slight differences.

The Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Emmanuel Mutebile says that the new submission changes have no fundamental departure.

He says that the new submissions have been made to match queries raised in the auditor general’s report that faulted the Central Bank for irregular action during the liquidation of the banks.

The committee meeting flopped last week after BoU officials failed to present inventories regarding the closure of the 7 defunct banks.