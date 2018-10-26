BOU probes termination of 400 former Crane Bank employees

By Damali Mukhaye.

Bank of Uganda is to investigate the termination of 400 former workers of Crane Bank.

This followed the former workers writing to the bank demanding for 48 billion shillings for terminals benefits, threatening to run to court if the money was not cleared in 45 days.

The bank’s director communication department charity Mugumya says that they received the notice of the intended suit and are to review the entire record on the termination process to ascertain whether it was done in accordance with the employment law with the matter now referred to their legal department.

The workers’ lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde addressing journalists this week accused dfcu Bank which took over Crane Bank and Bank of Uganda of not follow the formal and legal procedures of laying off workers during the transition period in 2017.