BoU probe flops over Bagyenda no show

By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises has ended prematurely after the embattled former executive director, commercial supervision in the central bank Justine Bagyenda failed to turn up.

The committee was scheduled to hear from Bagyenda, the whereabouts of quarterly progressive reports on liquidation of defunct banks that have since gone missing from the Central Bank.

This angered the committee members who accused Bagyenda of contempt, prompting the committee chairperson, Abdu Kantu to adjourn the meeting to Tuesday next week.

Katuntu has also told members that this has been done to protect the integrity of the committee and that of parliament, and that fresh summons would be issued to Bagyenda.

Katuntu said that if Bagyenda fails to appear on Tuesday she would be issued with arrest warrants for contempt of parliament.