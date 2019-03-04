Rwanda Border closure not a security threat to Uganda -Kabale RDC

By Robert Muhereza.

The closure of the Rwandan border at Katuna and restriction of Rwandan nationals from entering Uganda is not a security threat to Uganda.

The remark comes from the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Darius Nandinda while addressing journalists this morning at his Makanga hill office in Kabale town.

He added that the closure of the border is instead a punishment to the Rwandans by its own country.

Meanwhile the chairman of the traders association at Cyanika border town Geoffrey Barore Nombe says the situation remains the same with no cargo truck allowed to cross to Uganda.