Bodaboda rider sentenced for defiling a nursery child & infecting her with HIV

By Ruth Anderah.

Bodaboda rider has been sentenced to serve 21 years and 11 months at Luzira prison for defiling a nursery child and infected her with HIV/ AIDS.

David Kayondo has been sentenced bythe High Court Judge Jane Francis Abodo after pleading guilty to the offence of aggravated defilement and prayed for lenience.

However, the Judge ruled that the convict does not deserve any mercy because the offence he committed is grave in nature and that he breach the trust that was put in him by the victim’s parents.

It’s alleged that Koyondo was sent to pick the convict from school but instead drove her straight to his rented house and performed sexual act with the miner well knowing that he is HIV positive.

He committed the offence in the month of May 2015 at Suzana zone Nakulabye in Kampala district.