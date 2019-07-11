Bodaboda ordinance is coming- KCCA

By prossy kisakye.

In a bid to organise the city Kampala capital city authority is preparing an ordinance to regulate the bodaboda services in Kampala.

This was discosed by kcca’s spokesperson peter kaujju.

Kaujju admitted that though bodaboda’s are associated with a lot accidents and crime the authority cannot drive them out of the city because there’s still a big gap in the city transportation system.

He added that they are now focusing on how to regulate bodaboda service with the new ordinance with the help from the ministry of works and transport together with traffic police.

With the new ordinance stages are to be gazetted, all riders, should be registered and having licenses.