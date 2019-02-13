Boda rider fined 50k

By Ruth Anderah.

Boda rider at Katwe in Kampala has been ordered to pay a court fine of 50,000 shillings in default to serve one month imprisonment for fighting officers while executing their duties.

23 year Harman Kiwalabye was convicted by a grade one magistrate at City Hall Court Patrick Talisuna after pleading guilty to the offence of engaging in disorderly behavior.

While sentencing him the magistrate ruled that the sentence is to serve of lesson to him and to deter other would be offenders from committing the same offense.

Prosecution states that on February 8th 2019 at Katwe, Kiwalabye did incite fellow boda riders and public to fight officers while executing their lawful duties.