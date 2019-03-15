Boda boda rider that steals passenger’s mobile phones sent on remand

By Ruth Anderah.

A bodaboda rider who is alleged to have been stealing mobile phones from his passengers has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison by City Hall Court.

37 year Stephen Ouma has been arraigned before a grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna and pleaded not guilty to the offence of theft.

Ouma and others still at large is said to have committed the offence on February 5th 2019 at Bukoto Nakawa division in Kampala district.

The alleged stolen phone was Samsung Galaxy Tab valued at 820,000 shillings and it was belonging to a one Mariam Lemcol.

The trial magistrate sets March 22nd 2019 for commencement of the case.