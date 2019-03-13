Boda boda rider charged with theft of Bed sheets

By Ruth Anderah.

A commercial cyclist at Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb has been sent on remand at Luzira prison for the alleged theft of bed sheets and cups.

Henry Katumwa denied the charges before a grade one magistrate at City Hall Patrick Talisuna who released him on a non-cash bond of 2million shillings.

He has been ordered to return to court on April 12th for the commencement of hearing of the case against.

Prosecution states that Katumwa and others still at large on May 28th 2018 at Tuba zone Kulambiro Ntinda in Kampala stole beddings and cups valued 270,000 shillings from a one Wilson Ssendagire.