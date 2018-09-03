Boda-Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta further remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Boda-Boda 2010 patron Abdullah Kitatta has been further remanded to Makindye Military Barracks until September 17th when he will re-appear for state to respond on his bail application and to receive its ruling.

Just like Gen Kayihura ,kitatta has also pleaded to the General court martial to release him on bail in order to seek specialized medical treatment which he says he cannot access while in Military detention at Makindye .

Kitatta who was arrested on 20th/January 2018 from Vine Hotel at Wakaliga says his health is in jeopardy because Doctors at Luzira prison where he was first remanded to advised him to investigate and urgently carry out special medical tests for a grave -illness, something he says he has not yet done for the last 9 months.

Through his lawyer Siena Owomugisha also lists several other grounds for bail including; bail being his constitutional right, having fixed places of abode at both Nakasajja in Mukono and Nkokonjeru in Nsanji and the fact that his family of 3 wives and 13 children is psychologically and financially constrained because of his continued incarceration.

However prosecution’s Maj. Rapheal Mugisha says he needs a 2 weeks adjournment to enable him effectively file a response to Kitatta’s bail application.

Kitatta is on trial before the Army court for charges of unlawful possession of firearms, am munitions and Military gears that the prosecution says is a monopoly of only the UPDF.