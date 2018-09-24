Boda boda 2010 leader Kitatta to stay on remand till further notice

By Ruth Anderah.

The bodaboda 2010 leader Abdullah Kitatta to stay on remand for unknown period after General court Martial indefinitely adjourned his bail application hearing and determination until further notice .

This is because the 7 member Court that was supposed to sit today and hear prosecution’s submission in response to Kitatta’s bail application did not do so or even communicate the nearest date for its next sitting.

However sources at the court that preferred anonymity disclosed that the court’s delegation is moving to Somalia and other operation areas adding that a communication will be made to when it will resume work at Makindye .

This will be the second time Kitatta’s case is indefinitely adjourned the first being in June this year when court went into a 3 months recess at the expiry of its term.

Kitatta has since February 29th 18 been in detention at Makindye police Military barracks for offenses of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and Military gear which the prosecution says they are a monopoly of the only the UPDF.