Boda-Boda 2010 leader Kitatta pinning before the General Court Martial

By Ruth Anderah.

A driver attached to CMI has testified against the leader of Boda-Boda 2010 Abdullah Kitatta pinning him before the General Court Martial on charges of unlawful possession of firearms.

Corporal Alex Baguma a primary four drop -out told court presided over by Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti that on January 20th 2018, he drove CMI operatives in a Toyota Hierce Vanto Vine Hotel -Wakaliga where he witnessed Kitata being arrested and led- out of a Hotel room with 2 guns.

Cpl Baguma further testified that after affecting the arrest of Kitatta’s brother Muzamir Kiwalabye on January 19th 2018 for the alleged murder of Case clinic accountant Francis Ekalungar, Several Boda-Boda riders blocked his car at Mengo and Nateete junction, bombarded stones at it and smashed its wind screen forcing him to park aside and fire 2 bullets to disperse the charged mob.

Kitatta and 12 other people are battling charges of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and Military attires which prosecution says are a monopoly of only the UPDF.

Kitatta has been taken back on remand at Makindye Military police barracks until November 20th for prosecution to present its last witness.