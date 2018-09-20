BobiWinesReturns AIGP clarifies on Bobi wine arrest

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The inspector general of police has denied circulating allegations indicating that police arrested the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament upon his arrival ate Entebbe.

Latest report show that as soon as he arrived at Entebbe airport from America where he has spent three weeks on medication police grabbed him and whisked him to unknown destination.

However in a tweet massage, the inspector general of police Martin Okoth Ochola said that police is simply escorting him to his home to avoid commotion in the city

Earlier yesterday police had issued strict guidelines stopping all activities organized to welcome him at Entebbe airport.