BobiWineReturns Brother EDDY YAWE arrested. Lord Mayor & other legislators blocked

Singer Eddy Yawe also brother to Kyadondo East Member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine has been arrested this morning by airport security.
It is not clear yet why police has arrested Yawe. According to eye witness Eddy Yawe declined to write a police statement.
He says he will wait for his lawyers before complying on any police directives.
Bobi Wine is expected to return at 10:00am via Entebbe International Airport.
On the same front, Police have heavily deployed at the home of opposition politician and city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.
In a post on his official face book and twitter the Lord Mayor says his home has been invaded with the usual antics of preventive arrests.”
Another legislator whose home is said to have been surrounded is Makindye West’s Allan Sewanyana and former legislators Mike Mabike.
The police was yet to comment on the matter by press time.