Bobi Wine’s driver shot dead, Police investigating the incident

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The police are investigating the an incident that happened in Arua last evening in which one person was reportedly shoot dead

Reports indicated that hon Robert Kyagulanyi’s driver Yasin Kawuma was shot last evening after the final rally of independent candidate Kassiano Wadri

Kyagulanyi is one of the politicians who were in the town to campaign for Wadri as President Yoweri Museveni campaigned for NRM’s candidate NusuraTiperu.

Speaking to Kfm the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said they could not confirm the shooting of anybody however saying some people could have been injured as police tried to disperse supporters who had turned rowdy.

Meanwhile the West Nile region spokesperson Josephine Angucia says police was forced to fire teargas to disperse opposition supporters from independent candidate Kassiano Wadri’s camp who had blocked the president’s convoy and pelted stones