Bobi Wine’s ‘Red Beret’ gazetted as a military attire

By Ritah kemigisa.

Government has gazetted the red beret as an official military attire.

The Red beret has been popular by the people power pressure group and is in most cases donned by Kyadondo East Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

According to the UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard karemire, the action was endorsed by the top organs of the army which also commended the dress committee for concluding the task assigned to it years back.

Karemire says the development is a milestone in the long history of the UPDF.

According to the gazette the red beret is part of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces’ head gears which makes up the force’s marks, accessories and uniform.

The public has now been warned that such attires are a property of the state or classified stores and anyone found in unlawful possession, selling or dealing in them shall be prosecuted under the UPDF Act of 2005.