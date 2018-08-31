Bobi Wine’s Lawyers condemn government for blocking him from traveling abroad for medication

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Lawyers representing Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagukanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine have condemned government’s move to block the legislator from traveling abroad for better medication

This came after police stopped a move to have the legislator flown out of the country last evening from Rubaga hospital to access specialized treatment.

This came shortly after another legislator Francis Zaake was also blocked and arrested by the police.

In a statement issued last evening, the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said Zaake was trying to flee the country and was apprehended and taken to Mulago hospital for further examination and management under police custody and would be produced before court at an appropriate time.

The two are reported to have been taken to Kiruddu hospital.