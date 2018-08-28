Bobi Wine’s Family awaits medical report before he’s flown out

By Damali Mukhaye……………

The family of the kyandondo east legislator Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi wine says it is waiting for a medical report from Rubaga hospital where he is currently admitted before he can be flown out to London for further treatment.

Bobi wine and 32 people others granted bail by the Gulu High court that was presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru.

These are battling treason charges following their arrest in the Arua by election fracas.

His spokesperson Richard Kalema tells KFM that Bobi Wine will in the coming three days be taken to the London Royal hospital for further treatment after the report is out.

Yesterday the Opposition Democratic Party president Nobert Mao revealed that his party was in touch with the London Royal Hospital where Bobi Wine and Mityana Municipality’s Francis Zaake would be taken for treatment.

Bobi Wine who left Gulu town in an ambulance arrived at Lubaga Hospital at about 10pm.

He was checked in Clinical Ward 1 which is next to the ward where Francis Zaake has been receiving treatment for two weeks.

Related Stories…………..

Bobi Wine admitted at Rubaga hospital

Bobi wine and Zaake to be flown to London for treatment

Bobi Wine, Kasiano and 10 others granted bail