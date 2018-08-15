Bobi Wine’s Driver to be buried today

By Damali Mukhaye.

The driver of the kyandondo east member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi is set to be buried today at his ancestral home in Mpigi district.

40 year old Yasin Kawuma was shot dead on Monday evening while inside a car near pacific hotel in Arua.

The deceased’s brother Male Thabit tells KFM that Kawuma would have been buried yesterday given his status as a Muslim but defy the norm and lay him to rest today in Buwama Ssanga, Mpig District.

Kawuma’s family last evening called upon Kyagulanyi to take full responsibility of the 11 children left behind by Kawuma.