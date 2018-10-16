Bobi wine’s body Guard Eddie Mutwe granted bail

BY JULIUS OCUNGI & POLYCAP.

GULU: After 52 days in detention, Mr Edward Sebuufu commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, the body guard to Kyandondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has finally regained his freedom.

Mr Mutwe and his co accused Musa Ssenyange, a machine operator were granted bail by the Gulu High Court Judge Justine Stephen Mubiru on Tuesday morning.

The accused were represented by their lawyers Bugiri Municipality MP Assuman Basalirwa, Henry Kilama and TonnyKitarra.

In their bail application the lawyers contends that it was a constitutional right for the accused to be granted bail as enshrined in Article 23 (6) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

They also contend that the accused were tortured while in military detention, denied proper medical attention and needed to seek private medical checkups.

Mr Mutwe was arrested by security personnel on August 25 from Semakokiro Plaza in Kamwokya Kampala and detained at Chieftaincy of Military Investigation [CMI] headquarters in Mbuya.

The accused were charged with treason before the Grade One Magistrate Yunus Ndiwalana on September 11 in Gulu town over alleged stoning of president Museveni car in Arua Municipality few hours after the high court in Kampala had ordered for their unconditional release on August 25.

While passing his verdict, Justice Muburi concurred with the defence lawyers saying it was fit and expedient for the accused to be granted bail in the interest of justice.

Justice Mubiru granted a non cash bail of Shs 5 million each to the accused and Shs 10 million noncash bail to their sureties.

The accused are to reappear before the Chief Magistrate Court on December 3 along with the 33 other co accused for mention of their case

