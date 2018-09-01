Bobi Wine, Zaake cleared to travel for treatment

By Ivan Ssenabulya………………………..

Police has finally cleared Kyadondo East Member of Parliament RobertKyagulanyiSsentamu, to travel abroad for further treatment.

On Thursday police blocked two legislatorsKyagulanyiSsentamu and Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake at Entebbe Airport from travelling abroad, on reports that they were fleeing the country.

However in a statement issued last evening by the police spokesperson Emilian Kayima, Kyagulanyi was cleared following an examination on him by medical experts at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kiruddu.

Kayima says the examinations was crucial and needed as part of police’s investigations on alleged torture of the MP.

